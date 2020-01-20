Winston-Salem State had a rare Saturday off, but the Rams will get back to the court later today against Claflin at the Gaines Center.
The WSSU women play first at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
For Cleo Hill Jr., whose Rams are in first place in the Southern Division, it’s a chance to settle the score from an earlier game. The Rams struggled against Claflin in early December and lost on the road.
The good news for Hill and the Rams is that guard Robert Colon has been knocking down his shots on a regular basis. Colon has boosted his average up to 16.3 points per game and is 20 of 43 shooting in his last three games. That translates to 47% shooting over his last three games, which can only bode well for tonight’s game.
The Rams are in first place in the Southern Division but to stay there they will need Colon to continue his hot shooting.
WSSU has released its statistics of athletes in the classroom, and it’s pretty impressive. There were 28 football players on the Dean’s List this past fall. And counting cheerleaders, there were 82 athletes overall that made the list.
