The Deacons head west with what should be a near-full arsenal of its bullpen.

Wake Forest got 3 1/3 innings from Riley Myers on Tuesday and then used Cole McNamee and Bobby Hearn in relief. Closer Shane Smith and Tyler were the only relievers used in Sunday’s win against Illinois, both effective and efficient in shutting down the Fighting Illini.

The other factor at play is that the Deacons will have one starter from last weekend — likely Antonio Menendez or William Fleming — available out of the bullpen, since this is only a three-game series.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments