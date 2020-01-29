John Dell, who has covered the WSSU and CIAA for the last 23 years, has been to just about every gymnasium around the league and has seen first-hand how hard it is to play in the small, on-campus arenas.
What makes the CIAA so special are the rivalries that play out in those historic gyms.
Here is his top-five ranking on the hardest places to play.
1. Gaines Center, WSSU (When the crowd is at its loudest you can’t hear the shot clock expiring and neither do the referees.)
2. Spaulding Gym, Shaw (There’s a reason this gym has a nickname - ‘The Box.’)
3. Brayboy Gym, J.C. Smith (Very little room between the court and the bleachers and there is a reason the Golden Bulls fans call it ‘Brayboy Madness.’)
4. New Trent Gym, Livingstone (In recent years the gym has gotten better lights but it’s always tough to face the Blue Bears on their home floor.)
5. Emery Gym, St. Aug’s (A few years ago this gym would be ranked higher, but I love the stage that sits above midcourt where there is just enough room for a scorer's table.)
Honorable mention: Barco-Stevens Hall, Va. Union, Capel Arena, Fayetteville State, A.C. Jordan Arena, Bowie State
