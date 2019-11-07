Randy Norris and E.P. Reese can remember being Little League baseball players looking up to college or professional players.
Now that Norris and Reese, both former stars at Winston-Salem State, are at the professional level they didn’t hesitate when asked to give back to the sport they love.
The two will be a part of a free youth baseball clinic on Saturday at Macedonia Park in High Point.
“It’s pretty cool that we can give back something like this to the kids who love baseball,” said Norris, 22, who has spent the last two years in the San Francisco Giants organization. “I’m looking forward to all the questions the kids are going to ask about playing pro ball. It should be a blast.”
Reese, 21, played one season at WSSU in 2019, but the school disbanded the program for financial reasons. He had such a good season, however, he was drafted by the Houston Astros and spent last summer playing 70 games in a short season of Single A ball.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” said Reese, a graduate of North Davidson High School. “At that age all the kids are going to want to learn as much as they can, so I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
The clinic runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration at 9 a.m. If there’s bad weather or it’s too cold the clinic could be moved to Nov. 16.
Norris, who is from High Point, played three seasons for the Rams before getting drafted after his junior season in the 19th round by the Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft. He helped the Rams to two CIAA titles during his three seasons.
Reese arrived at WSSU the season after Norris got drafted and moved right into the centerfield spot that Norris had occupied. Reese first signed with N.C. State before transferring to Liberty and then WSSU.
“I can’t say enough about what Winston-Salem State did for me even if it was only for one season,” said Reese, who was drafted in the 25th round last summer by the Astros. “It’s a shame the program was eliminated but I’m glad that both Randy and I were successful and have gotten to achieve our dreams.”
Norris and Reese both played for Coach Kevin Ritsche, who guided the WSSU program for nearly 10 years and 300-plus wins. After the WSSU program was shut down Ritsche moved on to become the baseball coach at Division III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
Norris said he doesn’t take it for granted that he’s living his dream of playing professional baseball. He bounced around to three different teams this past summer in the low minors for the Giants.
“I loved every minute of it even though it was a lot of travel,” Norris said. “It’s what I signed up for, and I just went about my business and worked on my game at every stop.”
The campers who come out to the clinic will receive a free t-shirt, lunch and quality instruction. Other who are expected to help with the camp are Blake Hassebrock (Oakland A’s organization), Tyler Boone (N.C. A&T), Kelly Giles (Western Carolina) as well as high school players Reid Holmes (Southwest Guilford), Corey Gesell (High Point Christian), Scott Wilkinson (High Point Christian) and Andy Harper (High Point Central).
For more information go to www.2touchemail.com or call 336-287-3824.
