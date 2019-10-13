Even when Winston-Salem State managed to win a game, there wasn’t much joy at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The Rams finally won their first home game of the season under Robert Massey, the team’s interim head coach, but nobody was talking afterward. Thanks to a post-game brawl between the Rams and the Golden Bulls, players and coaches were not available to comment.
It would have been nice to ask Josh Flowers about his career game with three interceptions, but I never got the chance. I was also going to talk with Darren Dowdell about his breakout game as a wide receiver who saw more playing time because Chandler Belk was not in uniform, but I didn’t get to talk to Dowdell either.
The Rams beat the Golden Bulls for the 19th straight time, thanks to the defense's best game of the season.
In light of another post-game meltdown by both teams, I suggest it might be a good to possibly end the post-game handshake tradition. I’ve seen WSSU involved in about four or five of these altercations in the last three seasons.
After everything that transpired on Saturday night, I also reached out Sunday for statements from the CIAA and from WSSU.
I’m guessing that some suspensions will be handed out once the film is combed over.
Back on the field, the Rams will head to High Point to play St. Aug’s on Saturday night at 6 p.m. It will be the first time the Rams have played in High Point since the 2010 debut of Connell Maynor, when he started his head coaching career. It’s only been nine years, but it seems like 20 since Maynor made that debut.
