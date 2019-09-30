Winston-Salem State is running out of ways to lose a football game.
On Saturday, it was a blocked punt that was the difference as Virginia Union won 16-15.
The Rams are now 1-3, but they have led at halftime in all four games. They won at Tuskegee two weeks ago, but that’s been it.
What made Saturday’s loss to Virginia Union tough was how they did enough to win, but one play turned the tide. They dominated the time of possession on a hot afternoon in Richmond but once again didn’t hold a lead in the second half.
As a preview of last Saturday’s game, I mentioned the issue of penalties. That will be something to watch all season long.
On Tuesday the CIAA will unveil its preseason polls, but the conference unveiled its 75th anniversary logo last week.
The CIAA will hold its 75th men’s tournament in Charlotte this season. The tournament has had a long run in Charlotte but after this season it will move to Baltimore. It’s fitting that the 75th tournament will be held in North Carolina.
