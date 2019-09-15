If Winston-Salem State football players want to know what it takes to play in the NFL all they had to do was listen to Robert Massey, their interim head coach, in weight room at Bowman Gray Stadium’s field house on Saturday night.
Massey, who was a tough-as-nails defensive back in the NFL for nine seasons and made one pro bowl, showed off that intensity, desire and passion as he addressed his team. Fresh off a 21-14 loss to Catawba where, once again, the Rams had their chances it was Massey who let go with a strong “lecture” about what needs to happen to turn around their season.
And the players were listening.
Omar Baker, Jr., who had his best game of his career at rover, gave the G-rated version of what Massey said.
“He just told us to stay focused and it’s not over,” Baker said. “We are here together as a team and Coach Massey is always going to have our backs and we know that. He gives us his all and we are trying to do the same thing so we have to come together.”
The Rams have managed to score one touchdown in their two games in the second half. That came in their first loss to UNC Pembroke 27-21 two weeks ago. The Rams gave up 17 unanswered points as the defense wore down in the second half.
On Saturday night in front of nearly 5,000 and with B Daht, the popular local radio disc jockey and WSSU graduate, back as the public address announcer the Rams failed to close out the game. They led 14-10 at halftime and had a couple of good chances to score in the second half but never did.
The defense played about as good as it could, but were not rewarded with a victory.
“We are two games in, but we can go 8-2 and win out and be in that CIAA championship game,” Baker said. “That’s the mindset we have to have. There’s no doubt we can do that and I have confidence in every one of my teammates and our coaches. All we have to do is finish the games.”
The Rams will play their final non-conference game on Saturday at Tuskegee, which is not an easy place to play. It will be especially hard after taking the 13-hour bus ride to Albertville, Alabama.
“The reality is we don’t handle adversity as well as we’d like them to handle it,” Massey said in a calm voice while addressing reporters. “They are kids even though we say they are young adults. When I look at this thing, we lost to two good programs who are well coached and they aren’t in our conference.
“So do I drop my head because I’m hurting, no? At the same time we still have to opportunity to win the division and get to the championship game.”
The Rams appear to have plenty of talent on offense and defense, and Massey calls his team flashy but not consistent. For every good play, there seems to be a costly penalty or turnover. Quarterback Dominique Graves had a costly interception on a drive deep in Catawba territory where a touchdown could have put the Rams ahead 21-10.
Instead, the Indians turned the turnover into a field goal that cut the lead to 14-13.
“To get there, the things that beat us (Saturday) night and last week we have to correct,” Massey said. "We have to play better in the second half, especially on offense."
Kendyl Graves, a right tackle on the offensive line and the twin brother of Dominique, said Massey’s passion came out in a big way after the game.
“Coach is always going to stay on us,” Kendyl said. “That’s not ever going to change. If we lose every game this season he will give us his all every week so he’s not going to change.
"We just need to keep grinding and keep working. We needed to keep drives alive and score in the Red Zone. The defense played a helluva game and we have to back them up. We need to sustain drives and keep our defense off the field.”
What bodes well for the Rams, even though they are 0-2, is the outstanding play through two games of players such as wide receiver Cameron Williams, Baker, defensive lineman Trae Jackson, safety Daryus Skinner, wide receiver Chandler Belk and running backs Farrell Murchison and Quarderman Sloane.
“We are dropping ball games we shouldn’t be dropping,” Williams said about the 0-2 record for the first time since the 2015 season. “In these last two games we have to finish them out and we didn’t do that. I understand (Coach Massey’s) animation and his passion, so we have to follow that and just do better.”
Despite the adversity through the first two games, Williams says the Rams are still on one page.
“It’s not really disappointment, but more discouraging,” Williams said. “We are not out of anything, and we aren’t giving up. We feel like we can still win the (CIAA) championship but it’s about going back to the drawing board and figuring out what we need to do.”
During his playing days in the NFL in the 1990s, Michael Irvin, a hall of fame wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, once said that the hardest cornerback he ever faced was Massey. That attitude and desire that Massey needed to play in the NFL can still surface even though he’s been a college coach for nearly 20 years.
“We will take a long bus ride and then try to be ready to play,” Massey said. “We have a chance to be a pretty good team, but we have to put it together. We have to put it together to show we are good, and we’ll have to do that as we head to Tuskegee.”
