It’s hard to say that a team has picked up momentum after a loss, but Winston-Salem State is feeling pretty good about itself heading into its first home game of the season.
The Rams built a 21-10 lead over UNC Pembroke last week before the Braves came all the way back to win 27-21. Sure, it was a tough way to lose, but what I saw from the Rams earlier this week and from the coaching staff is that the sky has not fallen.
The reality of the UNC Pembroke game: A couple fewer mistakes and the Rams could have won.
One of the bright spots of the game was the return of Farrell Murchison after his full recovery from testicular cancer.
Murchison, a senior, is 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds of power that quarterback Dominique Graves will have the entire season. I expect Murchison to continue to get better.
Coach Robert Massey of the Rams says there is something special about the home opener and he’s looking forward to the 6 p.m. game on Saturday against Catawba at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“Being under the lights in that first home game is a big deal,” Massey said. “I know the guys will be excited to play in front of their classmates, and being at home gives you a little extra incentive to play well.”
(For fans going to the game there is a new policy that is in place for what you can and can’t bring into the stadium.)
Another bonus for WSSU playing at home is the presence of the Red Sea of Sound. The band was not at UNC Pembroke last week, so it will also make its debut. One thing is for sure, the Red Sea of Sound always brings its “A” game.
Meanwhile, one of the Rams’ starting defensive linemen last year, Tyron Roberts, is hoping to become a successful pro player in Canada.
Roberts was one of the Rams’ best tacklers last season and should get an opportunity in the Canadian Football League.
