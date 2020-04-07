I get asked on occasion who are some of the best Winston-Salem State football players I’ve seen in my 23 years of covering the school.
It’s hard for me to start naming off the best, but if I had to come up with a list linebacker Carlos Fields would definitely be up there.
It’s no shock that Fields, who helped the Rams get to the 2012 Division II national championship game, was named on the all-decade second team by d2football.com
The entire list of the all-decade team is here https://www.d2football.com/2010-2019-all-decade/?fbclid=IwAR3KN78v8AAv41oez6fy_Tr2sToxpSvdGMtT4zCLUXhk119zfou0i_y8kdg
Fields, who went on to play in the NFL for various teams for three seasons, is now a linebackers coach at Thomasville High School where he is also a math teacher.
Fields, who was a D-II All-America during his four seasons as a starter, was a two-time CIAA defensive player of the year. Fields was also a three-time All-CIAA player and in that memorable 2012 season when the Rams went 14-1 it was Fields who led the defense with 117 tackles.
What I was constantly amazed by when it came to interviewing Fields during his time at WSSU and afterwards when he was playing in the NFL was how humble he was. He never liked to brag about anything, and was the consummate team player.
WSSU has had a lot of great defensive players through the years but in the last 23 seasons that I've seen the Rams play he's one of the best.
"It definitely means a lot to me not only for Winston-Salem State but for also HBCU football," Fields said. "I was looking at the list of the first and second teams and I think I was the only one on it from an HBCU and that means a lot."
Fields, 29, was actually a Kermit Blount recruit who redshirted in 2009 during Blount's final season at WSSU. When Connell Maynor took over in 2010 he immediately inserted Fields into a linebacker spot.
Fields said that Maynor and the assistant coaches did an excellent job of cultivating a winning attitude. Fields played for all four seasons that Maynor was at WSSU. After the 2013 season Maynor left for Hampton.
"I think what I remember most from that 2012 season was how Coach Maynor always preached the little things," Fields said. "And he wanted us to always take care of those things because if we did that as a team success would follow. And that success did follow."
