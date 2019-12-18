Winston-Salem State’s game at Fayetteville State on Feb. 18 is one of two games that will be televised by Aspire as part of the basketball schedule.
The rest of the games will be during the CIAA Tournament later that month in Charlotte.
The only other regular-season game that will be broadcast is Feb. 8 with Johnson C. Smith playing at Claflin.
The CIAA does require the schools to have a livestream for games, but some of those livestreams are unwatchable. It would be great if the CIAA and Aspire would broadcast from the smaller gyms such as the Gaines Center, Brayboy Gym or The Box at Shaw, but from what I understand there isn’t enough infrastructure in those old gyms to make it a worthy production.
Here’s the release from the CIAA on their broadcast schedule.
CIAA & Aspire TV Announce 2019-20 Basketball Broadcast Schedule
Charlotte, NC (December 18, 2019) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black conference, announces its broadcast schedule for the 2019-20 basketball season. This year’s schedule of games will be tele-vised live on AspireTV. The CIAA & AspireTV are in the fourth year of a partnership that provides live broadcast coverage across multiple platforms.
“We’re elated to continue our partnership with AspireTV to broadcast regular season basketball games as well as eight games during the 2020 tournament. As we celebrate 75 years of our historic basketball tournament, this is a great opportunity to engage our passionate fans and celebrate the rich tradition of the CIAA while continuing to showcase our institutions, coaches, and student-athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
The 10-game conference slate will include two (2) regular season men’s basketball games as well as eight (8) games during the 2020 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, which will take place February 25-29 in Charlotte, NC at Bojangles’ Colise-um and Spectrum Center.
“As a proud HBCU alumna, I’m thrilled to announce that AspireTV is entering into our fourth year of airing CIAA basketball games,” said Melissa Ingram, general manager, AspireTV. “As the destination for Black lifestyle programming, this partnership is a great opportunity for us to promote the legacy, brand and culture of historically black colleges, while connecting our viewers with content that they are seeking.”
The CIAA broadcast schedule will tip-off on Saturday, February 8, as the Claflin Panthers take on the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls in Orangeburg, SC. The regular season broadcast slate will conclude on February 15 with a division rivalry as the Fayetteville State Broncos host the Winston-Salem State Rams in Fayetteville, NC. Local listings of each game's broadcast will be forthcoming.
2019-20 CIAA Basketball Broadcast Schedule on AspireTV
GAME DATE TIME LOCATION
Johnson C. Smith at Claflin (Men’s)
CIAA Regular Season Game #1
February 8, 2020 3:30 pm Orangeburg, SC
Winston-Salem State at Fayetteville State (Men’s)
CIAA Regular Season Game #2
February 15, 2020 4:00 pm Fayetteville, NC
CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinal #1
February 27, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinal #2
February 27, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Semifinal #1
February 28, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Semifinal #2
February 28, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Semifinal #1
February 28, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Semifinal #2
February 28, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament
Championship Game
February 29, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Championship Game February 29, 2020 TBA Charlotte, NC
About the CIAA
Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first Afri-can American athletic conference and one of the most recognized conferences in Divi-sion II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Au-gustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University with Chowan University serving as an associate member. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. For more information on the CIAA Basketball Tournament, visit CIAATournament.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
About AspireTV
AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects the people and modern-day experiences of Black and urban culture in a way that is inspiring, authentic and en-tertaining. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documen-taries that allow you to connect and … see yourself here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 ,by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in 24 of the top 25 African American markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C. For more infor-mation, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.