Winston-Salem State has been lucky to have astute and hard working sports information directors through the years, and because of that the men’s basketball record book is up to date.
From Sam Davis to Kevin Manns to Chris Zona to Adrian Ferguson and Trevin Goodwin, the current sports information director, there’s a lot of great information and tradition stocked into that record book. If not for their hard work there wouldn't be a record book that shows off the great tradition that is WSSU basketball.
Zona told me a story one time that he went down to Big House Gaines’ basement and there were all the scorebooks from many of Gaines’ 47 seasons. It was painstaking to compile but the scoring records and other statistics are there for fans to look at. One of the great things about the record book is every season from 1946-47 is listed with the results of each game.
Back in the 1950s and most of the 1960s statistics that are kept today were not as big a deal. That’s why you won’t see players from that era in the blocked shots or assists category.
Because of cutbacks and budget concerns WSSU does not print out media guides anymore that usually included the record book in the back of the guides. Goodwin gave me a copy of the up-to-date record book in a printout form. I’m old school, so I carry that record book printout with me whenever I cover WSSU games.
Here's a link to the WSSU athletics website to the media guide for the 2014-15 season. https://www.wssurams.com/sports/m-baskbl/2014-15/files/A_Brief_History_of_Rams_Basketball.pdf
The reason I started snooping around in regards to statistics was what Robert Colon accomplished on Monday night in win over Claflin. Colon, a four-year starter, scored exactly 13 points which is what he needed to reach 1,500 in school history. He ranks No. 10 in school history, and if you look at the players in front of him on the list, it’s quite impressive.
Colon has a chance to get as high as seventh in scoring if the Rams do well in the CIAA Tournament next month.
It’s an impressive tradition for a Division II school when you look at the top five scorers of all-time who all were drafted in the NBA. I doubt any other Division II school in the country has all five of its top scorers drafted in the NBA. Also, those top five scorers all had tremendous scoring careers without the benefit of the 3-point line.
Here are a few of the top 10 in various categories.
All-time scoring
1. Earl "The Pearl" Monroe (1964-67) 2,935
2. Cleo Hill Sr. (1957-61) 2,488
3. Carlos Terry (1975-78) 2,151
4. Bill English (1966-69) 2,117
5. Reggie Gaines (1977-80) 2,063
6. Wilfred John (1059-62) 1,808
7. Alexander Hooper (1984-87) 1,644
8. Alleggrie Guinn (2002-06) 1,535
9. Larry Patterson (1996-2000) 1,526
10. Rob Colon (2016-present) 1,500
Rebounds (1965-present)
1. Carlos Terry (1975-78) 1,467
2. Mike Robinson (1976-80) 1,242
3. WyKevin Bazemore (2011-15) 984
4. Earl Williams (1970-74) 963
5. Kevin Vaughn (1981-85) 926
6. Bill English (1965-68) 872
7. Gary Cromartie (1984-88) 818
8. Reggie Gaines (1977-80) 770
9. Stenson Conley (1973-74) 761
10. Earl Monroe (1964-67) 669
Assists (1980 to present)
1. Patrick Herron (1991-95) 604
2. Roy Peake (2004-08) 464
3. Otis Attucks (1994-98) 374
4. Marcus Wells (2009-13) 368
5. Alleggrie Guinn (2002-06) 304
6. Marcus Best (1998-02) 251
7. Rob Williams (1999-01) 241
8. Rashad McGee (2002-05) 238
9. Lorenzo White (1989-01) 226
10. Larry Patterson (1996-00)
Blocked Shots (1990 to present)
1. Paul Davis (2007-11) 209
2. Corey Thompson (1998-02) 101
3. Marcus Best (1998-02) 101
4. WyKevin Bazemore (2011-15) 88
5. Alleggrie Guinn (2002-06) 88
6. Stephon Platt (2009-13) 79
7. Tyrone Robeson (1999-02) 69
8. Jamel McAllister (2014-18) 52
9. Darryl “Big Dog” Hardy (1995-97) 43
10. Windell Owens (1996-99) 41
Steals (1990-present)
1. Marcus Best (1998-02) 346
2. Patrick Herron (1991-95) 263
3. Alleggrie Guinn (2003-06) 213
4. Roy Peake (2004-08) 210
5. Marcus Wells (2009-13) 204
6. Brian Fisher (2006-10) 165
7. Tyrone Thomas (1997-99) 137
7. Kevin Henry (1998-02) 137
9. WyKevin Bazemore (2011-15) 130
10. Larry Patterson (1996-00) 120
11. Rob Williams (19990-01) 104
All-time scoring average in a season
1. Earl Monroe (1966-67) 41.5
2. Earl Monroe (1965-66) 29.8
3. Reggie Gaines (1979-80) 28.6
4. Cleo Hill Sr. (1960-61) 26.7
5. Cleo Hill Sr. (1959-60) 26.5
6. Tom Paulin (1975-76) 25.4
7. Cleo Hill Sr. (1958-59) 25.2
8. Bill English (1967-68) 24.9
9. Bill English (1968-79) 24.7
Most points in a game
1. Bill English (02/19/1968) 77
2. Earl Monroe (12/13/1966) 68
3. Earl Monroe (12/15/1966) 58
4. Earl Monroe (01/10/1967) 54
4. Earl Monroe (02/04/1967) 54
