The CIAA made its announcement earlier this year about its TV schedule but now that the football season is getting closer it means a little more.
Winston-Salem State will have two of its games broadcast live from Bowman Gray Stadium. Of the four regular-season games scheduled, WSSU is on two of them.
The Oct. 5 game against Bowie State, the defending CIAA champions, will be broadcast with a 2 p.m. game time. Also, the Nov. 9 game against Fayetteville State that will likely decided the Southern Division champion will also be broadcast live at 2 p.m.
If the Rams get to the CIAA championship game on Nov. 16 they will get on live TV for a third time. That championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Here is the announcement from the CIAA:
Charlotte – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its broadcast schedule for the 2019 football season. This year’s schedule of games will be televised live on Aspire TV. This will be the fourth year of a partnership between the CIAA & Aspire TV to provide live broadcast coverage across multiple platforms.
“We’re excited to partner with Aspire TV again this year to broadcast five football games throughout the season. It’s a great opportunity to enhance the visibility of our institutions, coaches, and student-athletes while providing us an opportunity to connect with our passionate fans across the country and celebrate the rich tradition of the CIAA,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
The five-game conference slate will include four (4) regular season football games as well as the 2019 CIAA Football Championship held in Salem, VA on November 16.
“As a proud HBCU alumna, the rich legacy of the CIAA and its member institutions is not lost on me or Aspire TV. We are excited to renew our commitment to HBCU Sports and to continue our partnership with the CIAA, bringing awareness to the incredible student athletes and the unique spirit of the entire CIAA community,” stated Aspire TV General Manager Melissa Ingram
The CIAA broadcast schedule will kick-off on Saturday, September 28 in Rocky Mount, NC with the Down East Classic as Elizabeth City State takes on Fayetteville State. The Broncos will help close out the regular season television schedule as they battle division rival Winston-Salem State on November 16th in Winston Salem, NC. Local listings of each game's broadcast will be forthcoming.
2019 CIAA Football Schedule on Aspire TV
September 28 Elizabeth City St. vs. Fayetteville St. - Rocky Mount, NC - 4 pm
October 5 Bowie St. at Winston-Salem St. - Winston Salem, NC - 2 pm
October 19 Bowie St. at Virginia St. - Ettrick, VA - 2 pm
November 9 Fayetteville St. at Winston-Salem St. - Winston Salem, NC - 2 pm
November 16 CIAA Football Championship - Salem, VA – 3 pm
