Richard Huntley, one of the best to ever play at Winston-Salem State and in Division II, is a finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Huntley, who is in the CIAA and Big House Gaines Hall of Fame, was a star running back from 1992 through 1995 for the Rams.
Unfortunately for him, the Rams didn’t have very good teams back in those days but he did some amazing things in his career in college. In one game in his junior season in 1994 he rushed for a CIAA-best 361 yards against Virginia Union. That total still ranks 14th best in Division II history.
Huntley went on to play six seasons in the NFL including one season in 2001 with the Carolina Panthers.
When he left WSSU with 6,286 rushing yards, he was just the second player in college football history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons. The other player to do it before 1995 was Tony Dorsett of Pittsburgh.
He is the CIAA’s all-time leading rusher and his 62 touchdowns are also the best in CIAA history.
Here’s the link to the announcement of who made the finalists list.
https://www.blackcollegefootballhof.org/releases/black-college-football-hall-of-fame-announces-finalists-for-class-of-2020?fbclid=IwAR1JVtDAoksMdeiHmomaSO6OAdm7YPJ9jDOa607jrbE_4CT2wYwnYdOkJ7A
