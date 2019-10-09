The reality of what’s in front of the Winston-Salem State football team as it relates to winning the Southern Division is pretty clear.
The Rams (1-4 overall and 0-2 in CIAA play) will need plenty of help to win the division since Fayetteville State is 2-0 in league play. The Broncos, the winners of the Southern Division the last two seasons, have the upper hand thanks to their wins over Chowan and Elizabeth City State.
The Rams had a much tougher Northern Division slate losing to Bowie State, the defending champions, and Virginia Union.
As Southern Division play begins on Saturday the Rams will take on Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium. Some believe that if the Rams win their final five games, including the last one against Fayetteville State, they would be the division champions.
But the conference determines the division champions based on the seven-game conference schedule.
“We can’t worry about all the different scenarios,” said Robert Massey, the Rams interim head coach. “We have to worry about us, and let the chips fall, and when the season is over we hope we are the division champs.”
The Broncos will take on Shaw on Saturday at home, and this appears to be the best shot at a loss for the Broncos. If Shaw does win, then there’s hope for the Rams, provided they win their final five games.
Here’s the breakdown from the CIAA on how the division winners are determined.
The Northern and Southern Division winners will be determined by the highest winning percentage of conference games won based upon the seven-game conference schedule.
In case of a tie between divisional teams, the winner shall be determined as follows:
A. Divisional Win Percentage
B. Head-to-Head Competition
C. Results vs. Common Conference Opponents (to include point differential)
D. Coin Toss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.