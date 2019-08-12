Winston-Salem State has its next coach for its women’s volleyball program.
The school announced today that Chanel Davis has been hired. She replaces LaTaya Hilliard-Gray, who was the interim volleyball coach. Gray is also the successful women’s softball coach at WSSU.
Gray had replaced Kathy Bullock, who is now the head coach at Norfolk State, who resigned after last season.
WSSU also announced that Ryan McManus, who is the quarterbacks coach for the football team, will be the men’s golf coach. McManus, a Wake Forest graduate where he was a quarterback for the Deacons, is the new coach of a golf program that folded after the 2012 season.
WSSU’s golf program will begin in the fall of 2020.
WINSTON-SALEM – The Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics made a pair of great additions to its staff. The Rams will welcome Chanel Davis as the head coach of the Winston-Salem State Rams volleyball team while Ryan McManus will take over as head coach of the Rams’ golf team.
Davis comes to Winston-Salem State after serving as the head coach at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She is a graduate of the University of West Alabama where she played for two seasons and had a great career. She earned All-Gulf South Conference honors twice and she finished her career with 558 kills and 175 total blocks. She began her collegiate playing career at NCAA Division I Kennesaw State where she played for two seasons.
McManus is no stranger to the Rams, but he will take over a new addition to the Rams as he will guide the Rams’ newly reinstated men’s golf team. In addition to his duties as the men’s golf head coach, McManus will also continue in his duties as the quarterbacks coach of the Rams football team. McManus is a 2009 graduate of Wake Forest University with a degree in communication. He began his coaching career as a volunteer at Kent State. He was also an extra in The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to be the head coach. Being able to bring the program back is exciting for the school and athletic department,” McManus said. “The goal is to get the program to championship caliber play as soon as possible and I think we have the resources and support to do that quickly.”
The Rams golf team will begin play in the spring of 2020 while the Rams volleyball team will open their season, Friday, September 6th in Whitaker Gymnasium on the campus of Winston-Salem State University when they take on the Erskine Fleet. For more information on Rams athletics, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at (33^) 750-2143 or log on to www.WSSURams.com.