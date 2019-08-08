For about the last 10 years the Winston-Salem State football and basketball games have been hit or miss on the radio stations in Winston-Salem.
While WTOB carried football games for the last few years, thanks to Ken Winfrey getting them on the air, that will change starting this year. One of the challenges for Winfrey and Alan Chavous when the Rams are on the road is getting enough electricity at the various press boxes to have a clear signal to broadcast.
Thanks to a new general manager at the campus radio station at WSSU, the Rams will be heard on WSNC (90. 5 FM) starting with the Sept. 5 opener at UNC Pembroke. This makes more sense to have the games broadcast on the campus station.
Winfrey will once again be the broadcaster for football and basketball games. It's not yet known if the radio station will carry both the women's and men's games once the CIAA portion of the basketball season hits.
Here is the release from WSSU about the change:
Football, Basketball Returning to WSNC 90.5 FM
Starting on Sept. 5, Rams football, basketball will be broadcast live on WSSU-based station.
WINSTON-SALEM – Winston-Salem State Rams football, and men’s and women’s basketball will have a new broadcast home starting this fall, WSNC 90.5 FM, the university’s radio station.
“We are excited about our games being broadcast live on our own WSNC 90.5 FM,” saint WSSU Interim Director of Athletics George Knox said. “This new partnership will allow us to reach an even wider audience through the radio and the live stream on WSNC’s website.”
At least eight Rams football games, including all home games and two away games, will be broadcast on WSNC starting with the season opener at UNC-Pembroke on Sept. 5.
"One of my main priorities since arriving at WSNC has been growing our audience to allow the station to be a major community outreach source for Winston-Salem State University,” said Brian Anthony, WSNC general manager. “I'm very pleased that we’re in a position to return WSSU football and basketball, after a 10-year absence, to the airwaves of the campus radio station.”
As part of the partnership, select Rams’ basketball games will be broadcast on the radio for the first time since 2009.
For the seventh year in a row, Ken Winfrey will return as the play-by-play announcer for the Rams football and basketball games.
Since 2013, Rams football has been broadcast on WTOB 96.3 FM.
“It goes without saying, but we are very appreciative to WTOB for making it possible for Rams fans to continue hearing both football and basketball games since 2013," Knox said.
At 10,000 watts, WSNC’s coverage area includes Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford counties, and a worldwide audience through wsncradio.org.
Anthony said there are a number of sponsorship and partnership opportunities available for local businesses and corporations that are interested in supporting Rams Athletics and reaching fans through the broadcast on WSNC.
A broadcast schedule for home men’s and women’s basketball games will be announced this fall.
WSNC 90.5 FM, with studios and tower at WSSU, provides jazz, blues, reggae, Latin and gospel music programming; news and public affairs content from National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Radio International (PRI); and local public affairs programming. The station, part of the Division of Strategic Communications, celebrated 35 years of service to the Piedmont Triad in 2018.
For more information on Rams athletics, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at 336-750-2143 or log on to www.WSSURams.com.