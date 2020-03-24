Three of the top players in the CIAA – Robert Colon, Tyrell Leach and Roger Ray – were all named to the Division II All-District teams.
Colon of WSSU led the Rams to the CIAA title while Leach, a 25-year-old senior at Virginia Union, had his best season and Ray, a senior at Livingstone, was the CIAA player of the year.
The all-district teams were selected and voted on by coaches of the NABC in Division II.
Ray, the all-time leader at Livingstone in career points and assists, led the conference in scoring and assists with 23.3 points and five assists per game while shooting just under 43 percent from the field. The 5-foot-10 guard from Raleigh was a three-time All-CIAA selection.
Leach, who played two seasons at WSSU before transferring to Virginia Union, was the conference's second-leading scorer at 23.2 points per game. Leach, who is from High Point, is a 6-foot guard who also averaged 1.4 steals and 3.1 assists per game.
Colon, the seventh-leading scorer in WSSU history after an outstanding four seasons with the Rams, averaged 16.9 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free throw line. His three clutch free throws with 4.6 seconds left in the championship game helped the Rams win 63-62 over Fayetteville State.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the best 88 players in the nation in Division II basketball,” Colon said.
Colon, who scored 1,737 career points to rank seventh in WSSU history, was named the MVP of the tournament as he scored 25 points in the championship game. He was a two-time All-CIAA selection and was the rookie of the year in his freshman season.
