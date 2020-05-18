Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State will feature Stephen A. Smith on the next episode of Future Focus Now, a radio show that caters to current students and alums.
The show with Smith, an ESPN announcer who is a graduate, will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WSNC radio station's Facebook live page at https://www.facebook.com/wsncradio/
The program will also be aired on Wednesday at 1 p.m on WSNC (90.5).
Among the many topics that Robinson will discuss with Smith is the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on athletics as well as ‘The Last Dance’ the ESPN series that ended on Sunday night.
Smith, who has been a big donor to WSSU athletics and the mass communications department, is a 1991 graduate. He came to WSSU to play basketball for Big House Gaines in the late 1980s but didn’t play a lot because of knee injuries.
Robinson also plans to talk with Smith, who got his start as a part-timer working in the sports department at the Winston-Salem Journal when he was a student, about journalism today. Robinson will also get Smith’s take on the importance of HBCU’s.
Has "Mr. Peanut" hired a permanent football coach (let alone achieved some semblance of order in that athletics department) yet, or is Massey gonna be the permanent "interim"? With financial irregularities occuring again in the financial aid office and other numerous problems plaguing WSSU, seems Mr. Peanut is more concerned about his extra-curricular activities (i.e., radio show) than he is about getting University priorities in order.
