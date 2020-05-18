20160117w_spt_stephenasmith

Stephen A. Smith talks to Chancellor Elwood Robinson at a WSSU fundraiser in 2016.

 Journal File Photo

Chancellor Elwood Robinson of Winston-Salem State will feature Stephen A. Smith on the next episode of Future Focus Now, a radio show that caters to current students and alums.

The show with Smith, an ESPN announcer who is a graduate, will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on WSNC radio station's Facebook live page at https://www.facebook.com/wsncradio/

The program will also be aired on Thursday at 1 p.m on WSNC (90.5).

Among the many topics that Robinson will discuss with Smith is the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on athletics as well as ‘The Last Dance’ the ESPN series that ended on Sunday night.

Smith, who has been a big donor to WSSU athletics and the mass communications department, is a 1991 graduate. He came to WSSU to play basketball for Big House Gaines in the late 1980s but didn’t play a lot because of knee injuries.

Robinson also plans to talk with Smith, who got his start as a part-timer working in the sports department at the Winston-Salem Journal when he was a student, about journalism today. Robinson will also get Smith’s take on the importance of HBCU’s.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments