Kevin Ritsche will continue to get a chance to run another baseball program, but it will be in a somewhat different climate.
Ritsche, the former Winston-Salem State baseball coach, has landed in Duluth, Minnesota at St. Scholastica, a Division III school that has an outstanding baseball tradition.
Ritsche, who also taught at WSSU, was hired by Bill Hayes in 2010 to start up a baseball program from scratch. But the program was disbanded after this past season that will save the athletics program $350,000.
The Rams won six CIAA titles in seven seasons before the CIAA dropped sponsorship of the sport that helped in the decision by WSSU officials to drop the sport. The Rams played as an independent program the last two years.
Here is the release from St. Scholastica announcing the hiring of Ritsche, who is originally from Wisconsin.
