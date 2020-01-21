Winston-Salem State fans have a chance to support two of their own basketball players, thanks to the Lowe’s CIAA Senior Class Award voting.
The voting is open to the public and there’s a link for fans to go and vote for their favorite seniors.
WSSU’s Taylor Daniels of the women’s team and Julius Barnes of the men’s team are on the ballot.
Here is the web site for more information http://www.seniorclassaward.com/ about the awards.
Also, here’s the release sent by the CIAA office earlier today.
Fan Voting Opens for the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (January 21, 2020) – Fan voting for the Lowe’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Senior CLASS Award men’s and women’s basketball candidates is now open. Fans are encouraged to visit www.lowesciaasca.com to vote for their favorites among the 22 candidates from now through February 17, 2020. At the end of the voting period, fan votes will be combined with those of CIAA coaches and media to determine award winners.
The Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award®, which focuses on men’s and women’s basket-ball players from the CIAA, is a division of the national Senior CLASS Award program that recognizes student-athletes in 10 NCAA Division I sports, with the CIAA being the only DII conference affiliated with the prestigious honor. Earlier this month, 22 CIAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, who excel both on and off the court, were selected as candidates for the award.
“Lowe’s commitment to recognizing the accomplishments of our student-athletes aligns perfectly with acknowledging academic excellence in our conference, said CIAA com-missioner Jacqie McWilliams. “CIAA student-athlete accomplishments both on and off the court and in the community highlight the best-of-the-best. Last year CIAA fans were heavily engaged in voting for their favorite players. We are looking forward to votes exceeding last year in this 75th year of the CIAA tournament.”
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages players to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
“These student-athletes are positively impacting their classrooms and communities, making noticeable differences that go beyond the court,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s President and CEO. “We know these student-athletes have bright futures ahead and look forward to honoring them at the CIAA Tournament in our hometown of Charlotte.”
The Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award candidates were nominated by their respective universities. Of the 22 student-athletes, all are in excellent academic standing at their universities with five holding GPAs of 3.5 or greater, and five were honored with preseason conference honors for outstanding performance on the court. Each of the candidates volunteers his or her time with charitable organizations and causes while upholding a reputation for positive character on campus and in the community.
Following the voting period, the male and female winners will be announced during the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, and presented with the prestigious Senior CLASS Award trophy at the championship games on Saturday, February 29.
2019-20 Women’s Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award Candidates:
Adel Allen, Livingstone
Shantel Bennett, Fayetteville State
Angela Caraballo, Saint Augustine’s
Jasmine Carter, Virginia Union
Taylor Daniels, Winston-Salem State
Yazmen Hannah, Virginia State
Dejoria Howard, Shaw
Shakarri Mack, Claflin
Kwanza Murray, Lincoln
Markeia Porter, Elizabeth City State
Malia Rivers, Johnson C. Smith
Kyaja Williams, Bowie State
2019-20 Men’s Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award Candidates:
Joseph Allen, Elizabeth City State
Julius Barnes, Winston-Salem State
David Belle, Bowie State
Haneef Britt, Claflin
Andrew Corum, Virginia State
Darian Daniels, Shaw
Jalen Gaddy, Saint Augustine’s
Denzell Hosch, Fayetteville State
Nenad Milenkovic, Johnson C. Smith
Roger Ray, Livingstone
ABOUT THE AWARD
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award recognizes the CIAA's top senior men's and women's bas-ketball student-athletes. In addition to the core requirement that a candidate be an NCAA Division II CIAA senior in men's or women's basketball, the award winners are selected based on personal qualities that define a complete student-athlete. These areas of excellence are defined by the four Cs: community, classroom, character and com-petition. Premier Sports Management manages the award.
ABOUT LOWE’S IN THE COMMUNITY
Lowe’s has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, Lowe’s is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe’s associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe’s Heroes volunteer pro-gram. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twit-ter.
ABOUT THE CIAA
Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first African American athletic conference and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member for football and bowling. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. For more information on the CIAA Basketball Tournament, visit CIAATournament.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.