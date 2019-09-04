Depth charts are a funny thing, especially at the Division II level in football.
Some schools put depth charts out each week and some don’t. In the case of Winston-Salem State and UNC Pembroke I had to hunt for them but finally got to see who may be starting or who might not be.
Because it’s the opening game for both schools on Saturday there’s nothing to go by other than the depth chart so they are kind of important this week.
In the case of WSSU, it should be noted on their depth chart there is no kicker or long snapper listed. That doesn’t mean the Rams are going to be so good they won’t have to punt all season and they will go for the two-point conversion after every touchdown.
The reality is nobody could beat out quarterback Dominique Graves, who will double as the team’s punter just like he did last season.
As for the Rams kicker, Coach Robert Massey will choose from Pavel Buenaventura, Ivan Caro, Ulises Valazquez and Devon Goble. Massey even indicated that depending on which hash mark a field goal is attempted would determine which kicker will get a chance.
Lawrence Kershaw, who is the offensive coordinator this season and also is the offensive line coach, says just four starters on his unit are back. But several of them saw plenty of playing time last season or in the case of running back Farrell Murchison, the season before.
Murchison has battled back from testicular cancer where he missed all of last season and won the starting job at tailback. But Quaderman Sloane, a transfer from Murray State who was impressive in the spring, will also get plenty of carries.
Here are both depth charts for Saturday’s game at UNC Pembroke.
WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY
OFFENSE
WR 87 Quincy Jackson Jr. (rs) 6-4 195
85 Jonathan Allen Jr. (rs) 5-8 170
LT 74 Jaelin Shaw So. 6-4 297
55 Joshua Peoples Jr. 6-3 295
LG 77 Najee Wilson Jr. 6-3 335
60 Isaiah McCain Jr. 6-3 338
C 70 Tyler Chambers Sr. 6-0 300
66 Elliot Baldwin So. (rs) 6-0 275
RG 66 Elliot Baldwin So. (rs) 6-0 275
75 Michael Hudson So. 6-4 330
RT 62 Kendyl Graves So. 6-2 301
64 Jared Eure, Jr. Fr. 6-5 305
TE 40 El-Joshua Allen Jr. 6-4 250
11 Darren Dowdell Jr. 6-3 235
WR 1 Chandler Belk Sr. 5-11 175
80 Cameron Williams Sr. 6-0 180
QB 7 Dominique Graves So. 6-2 175
16 Naill Ramadan Sr. (rs) 6-0 1190
FB 44 Quamel Kenion Jr. (rs) 6-0 237
38 Da’Chon Witherspoon Jr. 6-0 224
RB 8 Farrell Murchinson Sr. 6-1 228
20 Quarderman Sloane Jr. 5-7 180
DEFENSE
DE 98 Karron Jeter Jr. 6-3 240
54 Jordan Horn Fr. 6-3 235
DT 91 Traeven Jackson So. (rs) 6-3 265
48 Justice Smith Jr. (rs) 6-3 255
NT 95 Malik Moore Sr. 6-2 320
90 Yakima Bell Sr. 6-2 235
DE 92 Tharon Ingram So. (rs) 6-2 250
96 Deaven Lowery Fr. 6-4 250
MLB 35 Kalen Allen So. 6-0 250
52 Taymond Reed Jr. 6-0 224
WLB 56 Ta’Shaun Taylor So. 6-1 208
51 Christian Leonard So. 6-1 190
CB 5 De’Andre Blevins Sr. 6-1 195
26 Daijon Carson Sr. 6-0 185
SS 3 Omar Baker, Jr. Sr. 5-10 190
10 Bikembe Kearney Jr. 5-11 190
FS 2 Daryus Skinner Sr. 5-11 175
37 Bruce Gibbs Sr. 6-1 195
ROV 27 Jameson Kimbrough Sr. 6-0 190
12 Jalen Weddington So. 5-11 180
CB 9 Joshua Flowers Sr. 6-3 193
29 Homlin Taylor Sr. 5-9 181
UNC PEMBROKE
OFFENSE
WR 15 Tyshawn Carter (5-9, 175, R-So.)
13 Trey Dixon (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)
LT 79 Daniel Butler (6-3, 280, R-Jr.)
65 Dylan Best (6-1, 285, R-Jr.)
LG 75 Jonnie Varga (6-2, 300, So.)
62 Cameron Hodges (6-1, 275, R-Jr.)
C 72 Gage Baldwin (6-3, 290, R-Jr.)
63 William Cross (6-1, 320, R-Fr.)
RG 70 Josh King (6-5, 315, So.)
66 Timon McMillan (6-0, 305, R-Jr.)
RT 78 Reuben Willis (6-3, 280, So.)
68 Preston Wise (6-1, 250, R-Fr.)
TE 7 Jalon Nixon (6-2, 240, R-Sr.)
88 Faheem Diaab (6-5, 210, So.)
WR 14 Shammond Hicks (5-10, 180, Jr.)
2 Eric Price (5-6, 165, R-Jr.)
WR 4 Marcus McDonald (6-2, 190, R-So.)
16 Teddy Creecy (6-1, 195, R-Fr.)
QB 12 Josh Jones (6-3, 220, So.)
10 Rodney Smith (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)
FB 28 Sam Vines (6-0, 225, R-So.)
37 Raeshawn Griffin (5-9, 200, R-So.)
TB 1 Josh Sheridan (5-9, 205, R-Sr.)
3 McKinley Nelson (5-11, 205, So.)
PK 43 Hunter Braswell (5-8, 160, Fr.)
6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)
HOL 6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)
10 Rodney Smith (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)
KR 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)
17 Tamsir Seck (5-8, 180, R-Jr.)
DEFENSE
DE 90 Adonai Aloma (6-4, 255, R-So.)
55 Ben Jaramillo (6-3, 265, R-So.)
DT 93 Domenique Davis (6-3, 315, R-Sr.)
95 Bryan McAllister (6-1, 285, R-Sr.)
DT 97 Taye Vereen (6-1, 300, Jr.)
64 Stephen Forbes (5-11, 285, R-Fr.)
DE 91 Devin Cowan (6-3, 240, R-Fr.)
99 Tyreke King (6-3, 220, R-Fr.)
OLB 31 Cam Caldron (5-9, 200, R-So.)
50 D.J. Parker (5-11, 195, R-Fr.)
ILB 52 Cam Lowery (6-0, 240, R-Fr.)
56 Trey Sawyer (5-11, 225, R-So.)
OLB 20 David Salser (6-0, 215, R-Jr.)
34 Amari Brice-Greene (6-0, 220, R-Jr.)
CB 27 Shawn Everett (5-10, 185, R-Sr.)
18 Michael Clark (6-2, 175, R-Jr.)
FS 11 John Jones (5-11, 180, R-Fr.)
30 Luke Brooks (5-11, 185, R-Jr.)
SS 38 Sean Hill (6-2, 190, Fr.)
21 Aaron Jolly (6-0, 195, R-So.)
CB 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)
25 Yavel Morris (5-11, 190, Sr.)
P 6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)
43 Hunter Braswell (5-8, 160, Fr.)
LS 59 Ryan Watkins (5-11, 195, Jr.)
37 Raeshawn Griffin (5-9, 200, R-So.)
PR 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)
4 Marcus McDonald (6-2, 190, R-So.)
