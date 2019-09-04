WSSU First Football Spring Practice

Farrell Murchison will be the starter at running back for the Rams on Saturday night. He missed all of last season while recovering from testicular cancer.

Depth charts are a funny thing, especially at the Division II level in football.

Some schools put depth charts out each week and some don’t. In the case of Winston-Salem State and UNC Pembroke I had to hunt for them but finally got to see who may be starting or who might not be.

Because it’s the opening game for both schools on Saturday there’s nothing to go by other than the depth chart so they are kind of important this week.

In the case of WSSU, it should be noted on their depth chart there is no kicker or long snapper listed. That doesn’t mean the Rams are going to be so good they won’t have to punt all season and they will go for the two-point conversion after every touchdown.

The reality is nobody could beat out quarterback Dominique Graves, who will double as the team’s punter just like he did last season.

As for the Rams kicker, Coach Robert Massey will choose from Pavel Buenaventura, Ivan Caro, Ulises Valazquez and Devon Goble. Massey even indicated that depending on which hash mark a field goal is attempted would determine which kicker will get a chance.

Lawrence Kershaw, who is the offensive coordinator this season and also is the offensive line coach, says just four starters on his unit are back. But several of them saw plenty of playing time last season or in the case of running back Farrell Murchison, the season before.

Murchison has battled back from testicular cancer where he missed all of last season and won the starting job at tailback. But Quaderman Sloane, a transfer from Murray State who was impressive in the spring, will also get plenty of carries.

Here are both depth charts for Saturday’s game at UNC Pembroke.

WINSTON-SALEM STATE UNIVERSITY

OFFENSE

WR 87 Quincy Jackson Jr. (rs) 6-4 195

85 Jonathan Allen Jr. (rs) 5-8 170

LT 74 Jaelin Shaw So. 6-4 297

55 Joshua Peoples Jr. 6-3 295

LG 77 Najee Wilson Jr. 6-3 335

60 Isaiah McCain Jr. 6-3 338

C 70 Tyler Chambers Sr. 6-0 300

66 Elliot Baldwin So. (rs) 6-0 275

RG 66 Elliot Baldwin So. (rs) 6-0 275

75 Michael Hudson So. 6-4 330

RT 62 Kendyl Graves So. 6-2 301

64 Jared Eure, Jr. Fr. 6-5 305

TE 40 El-Joshua Allen Jr. 6-4 250

11 Darren Dowdell Jr. 6-3 235

WR 1 Chandler Belk Sr. 5-11 175

80 Cameron Williams Sr. 6-0 180

QB 7 Dominique Graves So. 6-2 175

16 Naill Ramadan Sr. (rs) 6-0 1190

FB 44 Quamel Kenion Jr. (rs) 6-0 237

38 Da’Chon Witherspoon Jr. 6-0 224

RB 8 Farrell Murchinson Sr. 6-1 228

20 Quarderman Sloane Jr. 5-7 180

DEFENSE

DE 98 Karron Jeter Jr. 6-3 240

54 Jordan Horn Fr. 6-3 235

DT 91 Traeven Jackson So. (rs) 6-3 265

48 Justice Smith Jr. (rs) 6-3 255

NT 95 Malik Moore Sr. 6-2 320

90 Yakima Bell Sr. 6-2 235

DE 92 Tharon Ingram So. (rs) 6-2 250

96 Deaven Lowery Fr. 6-4 250

MLB 35 Kalen Allen So. 6-0 250

52 Taymond Reed Jr. 6-0 224

WLB 56 Ta’Shaun Taylor So. 6-1 208

51 Christian Leonard So. 6-1 190

CB 5 De’Andre Blevins Sr. 6-1 195

26 Daijon Carson Sr. 6-0 185

SS 3 Omar Baker, Jr. Sr. 5-10 190

10 Bikembe Kearney Jr. 5-11 190

FS 2 Daryus Skinner Sr. 5-11 175

37 Bruce Gibbs Sr. 6-1 195

ROV 27 Jameson Kimbrough Sr. 6-0 190

12 Jalen Weddington So. 5-11 180

CB 9 Joshua Flowers Sr. 6-3 193

29 Homlin Taylor Sr. 5-9 181

UNC PEMBROKE

OFFENSE

WR 15 Tyshawn Carter (5-9, 175, R-So.)

13 Trey Dixon (6-2, 190, R-Fr.)

LT 79 Daniel Butler (6-3, 280, R-Jr.)

65 Dylan Best (6-1, 285, R-Jr.)

LG 75 Jonnie Varga (6-2, 300, So.)

62 Cameron Hodges (6-1, 275, R-Jr.)

C 72 Gage Baldwin (6-3, 290, R-Jr.)

63 William Cross (6-1, 320, R-Fr.)

RG 70 Josh King (6-5, 315, So.)

66 Timon McMillan (6-0, 305, R-Jr.)

RT 78 Reuben Willis (6-3, 280, So.)

68 Preston Wise (6-1, 250, R-Fr.)

TE 7 Jalon Nixon (6-2, 240, R-Sr.)

88 Faheem Diaab (6-5, 210, So.)

WR 14 Shammond Hicks (5-10, 180, Jr.)

2 Eric Price (5-6, 165, R-Jr.)

WR 4 Marcus McDonald (6-2, 190, R-So.)

16 Teddy Creecy (6-1, 195, R-Fr.)

QB 12 Josh Jones (6-3, 220, So.)

10 Rodney Smith (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)

FB 28 Sam Vines (6-0, 225, R-So.)

37 Raeshawn Griffin (5-9, 200, R-So.)

TB 1 Josh Sheridan (5-9, 205, R-Sr.)

3 McKinley Nelson (5-11, 205, So.)

PK 43 Hunter Braswell (5-8, 160, Fr.)

6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)

HOL 6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)

10 Rodney Smith (6-0, 190, R-Fr.)

KR 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)

17 Tamsir Seck (5-8, 180, R-Jr.)

DEFENSE

DE 90 Adonai Aloma (6-4, 255, R-So.)

55 Ben Jaramillo (6-3, 265, R-So.)

DT 93 Domenique Davis (6-3, 315, R-Sr.)

95 Bryan McAllister (6-1, 285, R-Sr.)

DT 97 Taye Vereen (6-1, 300, Jr.)

64 Stephen Forbes (5-11, 285, R-Fr.)

DE 91 Devin Cowan (6-3, 240, R-Fr.)

99 Tyreke King (6-3, 220, R-Fr.)

OLB 31 Cam Caldron (5-9, 200, R-So.)

50 D.J. Parker (5-11, 195, R-Fr.)

ILB 52 Cam Lowery (6-0, 240, R-Fr.)

56 Trey Sawyer (5-11, 225, R-So.)

OLB 20 David Salser (6-0, 215, R-Jr.)

34 Amari Brice-Greene (6-0, 220, R-Jr.)

CB 27 Shawn Everett (5-10, 185, R-Sr.)

18 Michael Clark (6-2, 175, R-Jr.)

FS 11 John Jones (5-11, 180, R-Fr.)

30 Luke Brooks (5-11, 185, R-Jr.)

SS 38 Sean Hill (6-2, 190, Fr.)

21 Aaron Jolly (6-0, 195, R-So.)

CB 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)

25 Yavel Morris (5-11, 190, Sr.)

P 6 Isaac Parks (6-0, 210, R-Jr.)

43 Hunter Braswell (5-8, 160, Fr.)

LS 59 Ryan Watkins (5-11, 195, Jr.)

37 Raeshawn Griffin (5-9, 200, R-So.)

PR 19 Devin Jones (5-10, 180, R-Jr.)

4 Marcus McDonald (6-2, 190, R-So.)

