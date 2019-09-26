It’s the worst time to be a sportswriter, but when college basketball runs into college football there’s not a lot of down time.
That became obvious of the dreaded crossover seasons as the CIAA announced a new logo for the 75th anniversary of the basketball tournament. The tournament will be held in Charlotte for the last time before moving to Baltimore for a three-year run.
Charlotte could get the tournament back at some point, but having the 75th anniversary in North Carolina is good.
Here’s the information on the release from the CIAA about the logo and the season getting cranked up sooner rather than later.
CIAA Kicks Off 75th Anniversary of Championship Basketball Tournament
Special Anniversary Logo Unveiled; Virtual Media Day Tuesday, October 1
Charlotte, NC (SEPTEMBER 25, 2019) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s first African American athletic conference, today unveils its 2020 tournament logo in honor of the 75th anniversary of its storied CIAA Basketball Tournament.
The new logo incorporates the shape of a diamond, the traditional gift for a 75th anniversary, with the skyline of host city Charlotte overlaid on the crest in a nod to the tournament’s 15 years there, and weaves shades of blue throughout in keeping with the CIAA’s traditional branding.
The 75th season will begin with a virtual basketball media day hosted by Stan Lewter, the play-by-play voice of the CIAA on Tuesday, October 1st at the Fairfield Inn in Charlotte. The event will feature male and female basketball players from each conference school along with their coaches for a look at the upcoming season. The media day will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network beginning at 8:45 a.m. with each school get-ting a 15-minute focus. A full list of the athletes participating in the CIAA Media Day will be available at TheCIAA.com.
“This year’s tournament is special for many reasons. We’re not only celebrating 75 years of CIAA Tournament history, this year also marks our 15th year in Charlotte, NC,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “Tournament week will be very memorable. It will be a time of reflection with our alumni and fans and a celebration of our players and coaches who helped pave the way. If you haven’t been to the tournament in a few years, or have never been, this is the year to come, buy your ticket, support our member institutions and celebrate this historic achievement.”
“Through a social media campaign and new programming on CIAASN, during the sea-son, the CIAA will share the stories of the current and legendary athletes who were instrumental to the game of basketball and contributed to our success – culminating with an historic edition of the 2020 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Ceremony,” McWilliams added.
The first CIAA men’s tournament took place in 1946 at Turner’s Arena in Washington, D.C. and was presented on a budget of only $500. Over the next seven decades, the tournament has become one of the most successful annual college events in the coun-try, adding the women’s Championship in 1975.
After stints in Norfolk, VA, Durham, Greensboro and Raleigh, NC, the tournament found a home in Charlotte in 2006. The 2020 season marks the 15th consecutive year and final season in Charlotte before the tournament moves to Baltimore, MD for 2021-2023. In honor of the 75th Anniversary, the CIAA will launch early bird ticket promotions beginning in mid-October, which will be available through all CIAA member institutions and Ticket-master. Fan housing and hotel packages are currently available at ciaatournament.org
The Men and Women’s CIAA Basketball Tournament will be held from February 25 -26th at Bojangles Stadium and from February 27 – 29th at the Spectrum in Charlotte, NC.
Last year’s championships drew over 125,000 attendees for the games and surrounding activities and generated $43.7 million of economic input for the Charlotte region.
About the CIAA
Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament - an event that has become a must-see in the African -American community. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State Uni-versity, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football and women’s bowling. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
