For those that know me, I would have to be considered old school.
There was a time when the only app I cared about was what was on the menu before dinner. But an app today is all about technology and what’s on your iPhone or Android.
The CIAA whipped out a new App today that will include all sports and not just basketball. Plenty of information will be available on the CIAA app.
I have to admit I’ll probably get my teenage son or daughter to download the app for me, but at least I’ll have it on my phone.
Here is the release from the CIAA office about the new app. I won’t look for it the next time I’m at a restaurant ordering an appetizer.
CIAA RELAUNCHES MOBILE APP WITH EXPANDED CONFERENCE CONTENT
Moves from Basketball Championship only to coverage of all sports all the time
Charlotte, NC (SEPTEMBER 5, 2019) – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s first African American athletic conference, rolled out a total refresh of its mobile app in late August with new content, more conference games, as well as video and stories to celebrate the upcoming 75th anniversary of CIAA Basketball Championships. The platform will also provide year-long content from all 12 member institutions’ athletics programs as well as the 14 Conference Championship events the CIAA stages.
The free CIAA mobile app, powered by industry leader Sidearm Sports, will deliver headlines, rosters, schedules, scores and much more to fans of all sports and schools. With one click on the mobile app, CIAA social media channels, online store, and the CIAA Sports Network, will also be easily accessible.
“This is a natural progression based on the enthusiasm our fans showed for the basket-ball-only mobile app we launched less than two years ago,” said CIAA Senior Associate Commissioner Suzette McQueen. “We have an audience that wants even more access to CIAA games, players and events. We’re thrilled to offer the upgraded app to increase their exposure to our conference and member institutions. The new app will help us build even stronger ties to our students, their families, alumni and fans.”
McQueen noted that in the future, there are plans to add ticket integration, sponsor ac-tivations, beacons, and fan engagement opportunities like giveaways or contests, among other things.
The CIAA app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Please visit the app store and search “The CIAA” to download the app.
About the CIAA
Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest-running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament, an event that has become a must-see in the African -American community. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State Uni-versity, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football and women’s bowling. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.