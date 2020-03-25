Another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was a unique college basketball all-star game that was scheduled for April 3 at Morehouse College. The game was cancelled a few days ago.
The first HBCU All-Star Experience was going to bring together the best seniors from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA and SIAC, along with Tennessee State and Hampton.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of WSSU was going to be an assistant coach for the Big House Gaines Team that was going to include Rob Colon of the Rams. What was also going to be fun was that among Colon’s teammates were going to be Cayse Minor (Johnson C. Smith and Mount Tabor High School), Terrell Leach (Virginia Union) and Roger Ray (Livingstone). Also from the CIAA, Saiquan Jamieson (Bowie State) and Andrew Corum (Virginia State) were invited.
The game was going to pit the SWAC all-stars and the CIAA all-stars against the SIAC and the MEAC all-stars. The name of that side of the SIAC/MEAC team was the John B. McLendon all-stars. McLeondon was the legendary coach at N.C. Central.
On the website for the game at https://hbcuallstargame.com/ there is no news about a possible rescheduled date. It would have been a fun game to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.