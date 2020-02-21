The CIAA has tried in vain to make sure its basketball games were available through a live stream this season. It’s up to the individual schools and their overworked sports information departments to get the games online.
Some schools’ camerawork is good, and some are, quite frankly, unwatchable.
For next week’s CIAA tournaments in Charlotte, the conference announced that all of the games will be streamed live on the conference’s website for a fee. The women’s and men’s tournaments will run next week at Bojangles’ Coliseum and the Spectrum Center.
During the regular-season, the games have been on for free. For the tournament, fans can purchase all 22 games for $39.75 or pay $15 per game. Several games will also air on Aspire Network later in the week.
Next week’s tournaments will be the final time in Charlotte for a while. The conference has a three year deal to play the tournaments in Baltimore starting next season.
Here is the release from the conference about the games being aired live.
CIAA Sports Network To Stream All Games of 75th CIAA Basketball Tournament
CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will stream all games of the 2020 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament on the CIAA Sports Network (CIAASN), set to take place Tuesday, February 25 through February 29 at Bojangles’ Coliseum and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In partnership with BlueFrame Technology, the 22-game men’s and women’s tournament schedule will be shown live on the CIAASN. BlueFrame will produce and broadcast all games on Tuesday, Wednesday and the first two games on Thursday and will also simulcast the final eight (8) games, which will broadcast live on Aspire TV.
“We’re excited to once again showcase all of our games on the CIAA Sports Network as we celebrate 75 years of tournament basketball. Our partnership with BlueFrame has allowed us to develop a thriving streaming platform that has increased exposure for our schools and student-athletes and helped us better engage our fans and alumni in the digital space while enhancing our coverage of the basketball tournament and all of our sports across the board,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
BlueFrame produced broadcasts will feature play-by-play and color commentary from Matt Popelka, Issac Berky, and Russ Einstein. CIAA mainstays Stan Lewter (color) and Scott Pryzwansky (play-by-play) will be on the call for all games on Aspire TV.
“BlueFrame has been so happy to partner with the CIAA to grow its brand and reach their fans the past two years by providing The CIAA Sports Network. We are thrilled to be involved again in Charlotte to help produce the 75th CIAA Basketball Tournament,” stated Sydney Windell, Director of Productions at BlueFrame Technology.
With pricing inspired by the 75th anniversary year, fans can purchase a 22-game All-Access package for $39.75 (all men’s and women’s games included). Single-game passes for each game will also be available for $14.75. Fans can visit the theciaasn.com to purchase their CIAASN tournament package today.
For more information on the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament, fans can vis-it ciaatournament.org or download the CIAA Mobile App for Apple and Android users.
