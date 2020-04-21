Winston-Salem State’s athletics isn’t going to let a pandemic interrupt one of its biggest celebrations of the year.
With everything shut down and the campus closed, athletics will have its ACE Awards at 7:30 tonight. The event will be done in a virtual format on the school’s website at www.wssurams.com
The ACE stands for Athletics Celebration of Excellence and it has been a yearly tradition thanks to its sponsorship from Modern Automotive.
The event recognizes the hard work and dedication of the athletes at WSSU who excel in the classroom, in their sport and in the community.
Winners will be announced from all sports including cheerleading.
Etienne Thomas, WSSU's athletics director, said one change this year will be the school will not recognize the various MVP's of the sports because of the spring shutdown.
"We just thought that wouldn't be fair to have some MVPs in some sports but the spring sports were cut way short," Thomas said. "But we definitely want to highlight all the of honor roll athletes as well as our all-conference selections in the sports that were completed."
Thomas, who started at WSSU in January, said she's extremely proud of the work the athletes have done this season.
"We wanted to reward all that hard work so while this isn't the same way we've done it in the past we want those student-athletes to be rewarded," Thomas said.
Thomas said that there will also be a 10-minute video of the ceremony that will be sent out through Instagram and Twitter sometime tonight.
"Folks can check our social networks to see the video," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.