Jones, who is UNC Pembroke’s sophomore quarterback, got his feet wet last season for the Braves. For those who have forgot, he nearly led the Braves all the way back from a large deficit to beat WSSU last season at Bowman Gray Stadium. Jones, who is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, is now a year older.

