Two years ago at Hovey Field the Rams and Panthers got into some extra-curricular activities after the game with some pushing and shoving. Two reporters also had cell phones slapped out of their hands during the short altercation.
The Virginia Union and WSSU rivalry is underrated, but it’s as good a rivalry as there is in the CIAA. The Rams have won 12 CIAA titles overall in football, and Virginia Union has 10 titles.
The Panthers, however, haven’t won a title since 2001.
