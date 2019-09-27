It is hard to believe an offense can have four straight false start penalties, but that’s what WSSU had in last week’s win over Tuskegee.
The Rams had a chance to close out the game and had a first-and-goal on the Tigers’ 2-yard line. But four false start penalties eventually forced quarterback Dominique Graves, who is also the Rams’ punter, to punt.
“That was unfortunate, and we have to tighten up on those penalties,” Graves said.
