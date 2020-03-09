Some players got a chuckle out of my spring break joke on Sunday night.
“I hear Pennsylvania is a great place for spring break,” was my wisecrack of the night as the Rams had an NCAA Tournament watch party in the Thompson Center.
What I found amazing was how in the preseason the Rams looked ahead and realized that the NCAA Tournament would be during spring break. So the Rams made a pact that they wouldn’t make any spring break plans.
As it turned out, it was a great move because the Rams have more basketball to play starting with Friday’s game against top-seeded Indiana (Pa.).
The Rams (19-10) will have nearly two weeks off since that incredible comeback win over Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game. One key will be whether the Rams can shake off the rust against a very good Indiana (Pa.) team.
As Cleo Hill Jr. addressed the crowd gathered at the Thompson Center, he thanked his two assistant coaches, who he hired when he took over the program two seasons ago.
Hill likes the good ideas Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith have. Hill doesn’t rule with an iron fist and lets his assistant coaches do their part.
