Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State said it's "unfortunate" the Rams are 1-2 because the team feels it easily could be 3-0.

Massey says there’s no use in being upset about how close the Rams are to being 3-0 instead of 1-2. If there’s one thing he’s learned through his time as a college coach, it's not dwelling on the negative.

“The unfortunate part of this business is we felt like we could have won those two earlier games,” Massey said. “And a lot times these young men could stray because they are working hard and doing what you are supposed to do but not seeing the results.

"That can be a little disconcerting, so my thing was to stay positive overall.”

