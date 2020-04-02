We are at a time and place with the COVID-19 pandemic where news trickles out here and there in the sporting world.
Most of the news that comes out now is about events that are canceled or postponed.
There is some news at WSSU concerning game times for the football season. One of the most important is the homecoming game time at 2 p.m. against Tuskegee. This will allow the Saturday night parties and alumni gatherings to be held after the football game finishes up in the 5 p.m. range.
Let’s hope that there is a football season this fall. Right now, everything is on schedule but, as you have seen as this virus takes hold of the world, a lot has to go right over the next two months for football season to happen.
I was able to talk with Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director, at length about what’s ahead, and there are several factors in play.
“Right now there are no plans for spring football but the coaches are having contact with the students through Zoom or Hudl or Facetime,” Thomas said.
With no contact with his football players Coach Robert Massey and assistants are busy talking to them with the aid of technology.
“It’s a space where coaches can have conversations with the guys about workouts and things like that,” Thomas said. “There will be no contact with the athletes because everything is closed down here at school.”
Maybe the most important coach for the WSSU football team right now is Marc Heinecke, the one-man strength and conditioning coach. He’s been staying in contact with the spring athletes offering plenty of workout possibilities. It’s definitely more of a challenge because most gyms and YMCAs remain closed, as does the weight room at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“Coach Heinecke’s doing a lot of neat things with Zoom as far as workouts, and that’s been good,” Thomas said.
The other two important game times for football are the opener against UNC Pembroke, which will be 6 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium. The other one is the Sept. 12 game at N.C. Central, which will be played at 6 p.m.
Thomas, who is a graduate of N.C. Central, and Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree, who is the athletics director at N.C. Central, are friends. Thomas wasn’t shy about hyping the game between the Rams and the Eagles. This will be the first time the two schools have played football in 10 years.
“We plan on getting the check and the victory,” Thomas said.
