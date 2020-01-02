It's a new year and a new era in Winston-Salem State athletics.
What's new is that WSSU 'officially' has its next athletics director in Etienne Thomas, who began her five-year contract on New Year's Day. She was hired in November but her first day on the job wasn't until Tuesday.
Here is the link to coverage when she was hired
and here is another link to her press conference story: WSSU's next athletics director, Etienne Thomas, calls it her 'dream job'
I've reached out to WSSU to inquire about an interview with Mrs. Thomas to talk about the future of an athletics program that is in need of a boost. The football team has an interim head coach in Robert Massey, and it is coming off a 4-6 record, the worst showing for the program since going 1-10 in 2009.
The good news for WSSU is the men's and women's basketball teams should contend in their divisions this season.
The women welcomed back Amaya Tucker on Tuesday in a loss to USC Aiken. She had been out with an ankle injury but played 23 minutes and scored 10 points. If the Rams are going to contend they will need a healthy Tucker.
Both teams ended the Christmas break with a sweep of St. Aug's at the Gaines Center.
They will resume play on Saturday at Bowie State but both games will not count in the CIAA standings. I'm working on a story about the major snafu that is the CIAA conference schedule. The conference was going to go to a 22-game schedule where all the schools play each other twice, but then after the schedule came out the CIAA decided that only 16 conference games would count.
It's confusing to say the least because most of the schools didn't have time to find other opponents so now some games against conference opponents won't count in the CIAA standings. Yes, it's very confusing.
While the Rams struggled in football one player who stood out was safety Daryus Skinner, who was named to the Associated Press Division II second team.
Skinner will hopefully get a shot at pro football, but if not he'll have his degree to fall back on. It was great to hear that he's staying in school this semester and will finish his degree requirements by finishing an internship.
"Earning that degree is important," said Skinner, a four-year starter for the Rams. "I've gone this far, so I definitely want to get that piece of paper."
