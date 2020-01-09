If first impressions are worth something then my conversation with WSSU athletics director Etienne Thomas was right on the money.
Thomas, who took over as the school’s seventh athletics director on New Year’s Day, gave me plenty of time in her office on Monday to ask any questions that I needed answered. Obviously the most pressing one was about the state of the football program.
From what I gleaned from our conversation Coach Robert Massey will be back for another season.
One thing that Thomas was excited about was her first games at the Gaines Center tonight against Virginia State. The games are designated non-conference games but there will still be plenty of excitement and not a lot of empty seats since the students began classes today at WSSU.
One player to keep an eye on tonight is Xavier Fennell whose game is continuing to get better. The Rams are hoping to find some consistency but Fennell has been very good so far this season.
Earlier this week I had a chance to go watch Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s daughter play for Glenn High School. I thought it was it was an interesting dynamic of a high-level coach watching her daughter play basketball.
The story hasn’t been in the actual newspaper yet but has been on line and will run in Saturday’s newspaper.
Coach Lamonte’s women’s program is going through some hardships with injuries, especially to star Amaya Tucker. But one thing she’s kept at the forefront is how her team does in the classroom. The women’s team had the top grade point average of any program at WSSU in the first semester with a cumulative 3.2 grade point average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.