WSSU football first practice (copy)

Winston-Salem State offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw instructs his players during the first day of football practice, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Kershaw tweaked the Rams’ offense after Massey named him the offensive coordinator this summer. He has tried to take advantage of all of Graves’ dual-threat talent. Graves will enter his sophomore season with confidence knowing he's the starter after going 4-1 in the Rams final five games of the season.

“I knew he kind of had a zone-read type of offense in high school,” Kershaw said about Graves, who starred at Eastern Guilford. “His leadership qualities are coming out and he took a leadership role in a big way this season.”

