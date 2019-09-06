Kershaw tweaked the Rams’ offense after Massey named him the offensive coordinator this summer. He has tried to take advantage of all of Graves’ dual-threat talent. Graves will enter his sophomore season with confidence knowing he's the starter after going 4-1 in the Rams final five games of the season.
“I knew he kind of had a zone-read type of offense in high school,” Kershaw said about Graves, who starred at Eastern Guilford. “His leadership qualities are coming out and he took a leadership role in a big way this season.”
