N.C. Central’s women defeated Winston-Salem State 76-66 in an exhibition game played in Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.
It was the Rams’ opening exhibition game of the season as they will also play at Elon on Tuesday night.
Paulina Afriyie led the Eagles with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kiyana Brown added 12 points with Jasmine Pollock scoring 11 points.
Sophomore Amaya Tucker led the Rams with 17 points and five rebounds and Melody Prichard added 12 points. Brandi Segars scored 11 points and Teara Johnson had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Rams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.