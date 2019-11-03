a

N.C. Central’s women defeated Winston-Salem State 76-66 in an exhibition game played in Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Rams’ opening exhibition game of the season as they will also play at Elon on Tuesday night.

Paulina Afriyie led the Eagles with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kiyana Brown added 12 points with Jasmine Pollock scoring 11 points.

Sophomore Amaya Tucker led the Rams with 17 points and five rebounds and Melody Prichard added 12 points. Brandi Segars scored 11 points and Teara Johnson had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Rams.

