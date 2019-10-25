WSSUFB (copy)

Quarderman Sloan rushed for 150 yards last week in a win over St. Augustine's in High Point. The Rams need to stick with their running game on Saturday in Salisbury against Livingstone.

For the first time all season, the Rams showed balance between the run and the pass last week in their 31-10 win over St. Aug’s in High Point. WSSU had 273 yards rushing and 165 yards passing.

"The big thing is keeping balanced, and we want to run the ball 50% of the time and pass the ball the other 50%, and if we can do that we are usually successful,” offensive lineman Josh Peoples said.

