For the first time all season, the Rams showed balance between the run and the pass last week in their 31-10 win over St. Aug’s in High Point. WSSU had 273 yards rushing and 165 yards passing.
"The big thing is keeping balanced, and we want to run the ball 50% of the time and pass the ball the other 50%, and if we can do that we are usually successful,” offensive lineman Josh Peoples said.
