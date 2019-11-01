Twin brothers Farrell and Larrell Murchison will be playing in the same city at the same time. Farrell, a senior at WSSU and the starting running back, will be playing for the Rams, and Larrell will be playing across town on the defensive line for N.C. State against Wake Forest.
The family will have to decide on which game to attend. It appears that their mother, Glenda, will be going to the N.C. State-Wake Forest game and their sister will be at WSSU. Larrell is having a career year for the Wolfpack, and leads the team with 7.5 sacks. He is projected high in NFL draft lists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.