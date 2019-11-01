Winston-Salem State JC Smith Football (copy)

Farrell Murchison won't be the only family member playing in a football game in Winston-Salem on Saturday. Farrell's twin brother, Larrell, will be playing for N.C. State in its game at Wake Forest.

Twin brothers Farrell and Larrell Murchison will be playing in the same city at the same time. Farrell, a senior at WSSU and the starting running back, will be playing for the Rams, and Larrell will be playing across town on the defensive line for N.C. State against Wake Forest.

The family will have to decide on which game to attend. It appears that their mother, Glenda, will be going to the N.C. State-Wake Forest game and their sister will be at WSSU. Larrell is having a career year for the Wolfpack, and leads the team with 7.5 sacks. He is projected high in NFL draft lists.

Larrell Murchison of N.C. State has 7.5 sacks this season. He will be playing against Wake Forest at BB&T Field on Saturday afternoon the same time his twin brother, Farrell, will be playing for WSSU.
