The decision allowing Winston-Salem State to take one of its games to High Point makes a lot of sense.
The Rams already have five home games this season, and when the opportunity was presented to move the St. Aug’s game on Oct. 19 from Raleigh to High Point, it was George Knox, the interim athletics director, who jumped at the chance.
Because St. Aug’s home field is being used by Shaw on that day the game was moved. This will allow alums from the High Point area to see a WSSU home game in a venue other than Bowman Gray Stadium.
It makes a lot of sense to play in High Point. When WSSU played there in 2010, more than 8,000 people showed up.
WSSU filled a couple of coaching positions earlier this week with Ryan McManus being named the men’s golf coach and Chanel Davis taking over the volleyball program.
McManus is also the quarterbacks coach for the football team, so now instead of solely focusing on spring football, his attention also will be on the WSSU golf team.
As the WSSU football roster and depth chart comes into focus, the Rams will have some depth at quarterback if Dominique Graves gets injured. Graves, who has looked very good in practice, will be the starter, but landing a graduate transfer who has three years of experience is a bonus.
This week, the Rams will end their 6 a.m. practice schedule with classes starting on Monday. They will also have a Meet The Rams pep rally on the school's campus on Saturday at 1 p.m.