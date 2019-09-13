It’s obvious from the game with UNC Pembroke that running backs Farrell Murchison and Quaderman Sloane will be forces this season.
Both players need to see the ball a lot, and by the looks of the offensive line there were plenty of holes for them to run through last weekend. If there’s an improvement needed by the line, it would be in pass blocking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.