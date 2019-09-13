wssu (copy)

Farrell Murchison (No. 8) rushed for 109 yards in his return to the field after missing all of last season.

It’s obvious from the game with UNC Pembroke that running backs Farrell Murchison and Quaderman Sloane will be forces this season.

Both players need to see the ball a lot, and by the looks of the offensive line there were plenty of holes for them to run through last weekend. If there’s an improvement needed by the line, it would be in pass blocking.

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

Recommended for you

Load comments