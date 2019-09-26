Momentum is a funny thing in football. Sometimes it can carry over from week to week, and sometimes it doesn’t.
The way Winston-Salem State players and coaches were talking, the momentum generated by last week’s win at Tuskegee did a world of good for a team that avoided an 0-3 record. Instead, the Rams are 1-2 and head to Richmond, Va., to take on Virginia Union at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
It's conference time and the Rams appear to be in great shape.
WSSU is healthy heading into conference play despite going through one of the toughest nonconference schedules of all the CIAA schools. The Rams will need that health over these next few weeks if they are serious about winning the Southern Division and getting to the championship game.
Last week, I was able to catch up with Danyale Berry of the WSSU volleyball team. She has an incredible story about her summer. It’s not every day students-athletes have a chance to spend three months at NASA.
Berry enjoyed everything about her time in Huntsville, Ala., and she’s definitely going to do some big things after graduation from WSSU.
Quarterback Dominique Graves of WSSU came out of his mini-slump pretty quickly. He had one of his best games of his young career in the win over Tuskegee with no turnovers. Here’s a video of Graves talking about what to expect this week at Virginia Union.
Who knows if WSSU and N.C. A&T will ever play each other again in football. It could happen, but until it does, the two schools have come together for a blood drive. WSSU held a drive on Wednesday, and N.C. A&T will have one in February.
It’s a good competition, and it’s obviously more important than a football or basketball game.
