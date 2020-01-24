ciaa
Men's CIAA Standings

Southern Division

WSSU 6-2, 8-8

J.C. Smith 5-3, 11-5

Fay. State 5-4, 16-4

Claflin 5-5, 9-10

Livingstone 5-5, 10-9

St. Aug's 1-6, 6-11

Shaw 1-8, 4-14

Northern Division

Virginia State 7-1, 13-6

Virginia Union 4-3, 11-9

Bowie State 4-3, 12-8

ECSU 4-5, 11-8

Lincoln (Pa.) 3-5, 7-13

Women's CIAA Standings

Southern Division

Fay. State 7-2, 10-8

J.C. Smith 5-3, 9-8

WSSU 4-4, 9-9

Livingstone 4-6, 3-3

St. Aug's 2-5, 7-10

Shaw 2-7, 6-12

Claflin 0-10, 0-6

Northern Division

Lincoln (Pa.) 6-1, 16-3

Va. Union 6-1, 15-2

Bowie State 6-1, 16-2

Virginia State 4-4, 8-12

ECSU 3-6, 7-12

