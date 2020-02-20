Unless something really unusual happens on Saturday, Winston-Salem State will have to settle for the second seed in the CIAA’s Southern Division.
To get the No. 1 seed, the Rams would require a terrible Shaw team to go into Brayboy Gym and upset Johnson C. Smith. Of course, WSSU would also have to beat Livingstone at the Gaines Center on Saturday. That’s not a guarantee either because Roger Ray would love to come to Winston-Salem and lead his Blue Bears to an upset on Senior Day.
The Rams will likely have to settle for second place because of their loss to the Golden Bulls on Wednesday night. At one point, I tweeted “No ambulance, no foul” because the three officials let both teams play.
What hurt WSSU is that the best part of its offense is driving to the basket. The Rams did that well but weren’t getting many contact calls by the officials. In fact, when I checked the box score and saw that the Rams had only gone to the free throw line eight times, then I knew they were in trouble.
The Rams and Golden Bulls were basically playing for a day off in next week’s CIAA Tournament in Charlotte. With the No. 1 seed, the Golden Bulls would play Wednesday, then have Thursday off while the No. 2 Rams play on Thursday.
“I thought we had a letdown after having a 10-point lead there late in the first half,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said after Wednesday’s game. “I think they thought it was going to possibly be a blow out win at Brayboy, but that doesn’t happen in this gym. We just kind of lost our fire there, and they came back and were actually leading at halftime.”
The Rams and Golden Bulls have the same conference record at 12-4. The next tie-breaker is divisional record, and if both teams win on Saturday then the Golden Bulls would be 10-2 and the Rams would be 9-3. They split in the two games against each other, but the divisional record would break the tie.
Heading into Wednesday’s game there was plenty at stake, but the feeling was that if the Rams kept it a low scoring game they would have the advantage. As it turned out they did keep the score low but were also missing Justice Kithcart again, who has flu-like symptoms and stayed in Winston-Salem.
It’s not known whether Kithcart will be available for Saturday’s game with Livingstone but before practice earlier this week he was wearing a surgical mask to keep his germs to himself.
Elsewhere in Rams news, one of WSSU’s former players, Ameer Jackson, who was only in Winston-Salem for a year, is continuing his dream of playing pro basketball. Jackson has signed to play in Africa and is looking forward to the challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.