Tyler Smith, a freshman quarterback at WSSU who is from King, will be redshirted this season, according to Massey. Smith, who is a rangy 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, was in uniform early in the season in case he was needed.
Smith, who is a graduate of West Stokes, has been impressive at times in practice.
“Tyler Smith is going to be a good for us down the line,” Massey said. “We are going to redshirt him this season, but he has all the tools. He can really throw it.”
