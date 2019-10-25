Tyler Smith, a freshman quarterback at WSSU who is from King, will be redshirted this season, according to Massey. Smith, who is a rangy 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, was in uniform early in the season in case he was needed.

Smith, who is a graduate of West Stokes, has been impressive at times in practice.

“Tyler Smith is going to be a good for us down the line,” Massey said. “We are going to redshirt him this season, but he has all the tools. He can really throw it.”

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments