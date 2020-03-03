Just maybe the Winston-Salem State women’s basketball team got so used to taking the court without key players because of injuries there wasn’t as much to worry about.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who has been in college coaching for 20 years, gave up explaining how many injuries her team went through this past season. But through it all she may have done her best coaching job in four seasons at WSSU.
The Rams ended up going 15-16 overall and reaching the semifinals of the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte going on a run that was remarkable. The sense was after Fayetteville State beat WSSU 64-47 in the semifinals that Lamonte had taken this particular team about as far as she could take it. Fayetteville State went on to win the CIAA Tournament by beating Bowie State in Saturday's final.
“I’m going to miss the seniors, but we will have Amaya coming back,” Lamonte said shortly after the loss to the Broncos last week.
Lamonte was referring to Amaya Tucker, whose sophomore season was wiped out with an ankle injury that led to a redshirt season. Tucker, a Reagan High School graduate, had an outstanding freshman season and was counted on to be a main contributor. But that never happened and Lamonte had to adjust, especially after other injuries kept adding up.
Lamonte and her coaching staff will reassess their conditioning and practice schedule in the wake of all the injuries.
“We have a lot of injuries so we will have to look at maybe adjusting our training and see what we can do better in that area,” Lamonte said. “We have some people that will be coming in next year but I don’t want to think about that right now and I’d rather thank this team for what they did.”
The four seniors the Rams will lose are point guard Jahlia Williams and shooting guard Taylor Daniels along with post player Brandi Segars, who transferred for her one season from Loyola-Chicago. Also, Aja Stevens won’t be back next season.
Lamonte, who is 58-56 in her four seasons, isn’t concerned that her contract is up. She originally signed a four-year contract when she was hired. She obviously wants to stay at her alma mater and has had conversations with Etienne Thomas, the athletics director.
Thomas said during the CIAA Tournament last week that she will sit down with Lamonte for more serious discussions later this month.
What bodes well for the Rams is how they caught fire at the end of the regular-season and into the tournament to win four straight. They upset second-seeded Lincoln (Pa.) in the quarterfinals in one of their best games of the season.
“We played so hard and to see the results of that hard work is going to pay off,” Lamonte said after the victory.
With Tucker back next season along with rising junior O’Shae Hatley and sharp-shooting Melody Pritchard the Rams should contend in the CIAA’s Southern Division.
In Lamonte’s four seasons the Rams have finished third or tied for third in the Southern Division every season. To break into that upper echelon of the division, the Rams will need to shoot the ball better and also stay healthy.
Dahja Williams, who suffered plenty of injuries all through the season, will hopefully come back and be near 100 percent. She had her best game of her career in the upset over Lincoln (Pa.).
“We do need to somehow be healthier and be more consistent,” Lamonte said about next season. “We’ve got some recruits coming in that should help.”
Rising juniors Hailey Gipson and Kyree Hall along with rising senior Teara Johnson will give Lamonte that experience that’s needed in the CIAA.
While watching the WSSU men win the CIAA title, Tucker took to Twitter to announce that the women will win a title before she graduates.
Over her time at WSSU Lamonte has been adamant about her players working toward their degrees. Last fall her program had the highest cumulative grade point average at WSSU.
“Our seniors are all graduating and we have one young lady who is going to get her masters and another young lady who is accepted at Wake Forest and going to get her doctorate,” Lamonte said. “We have a couple of other seniors who will get their masters degrees next year so that’s exciting.”
