The special teams have struggled since the departure of Will Johnson after the 2016 season. The Rams have four kickers on their roster but Massey says nobody has stood out.
Graves, who was the team’s punter last season, will also punt again this season. The good news is the Rams have a reliable long snapper in Carson Todd, a transfer from James Madison who graduated from North Surry High School.
