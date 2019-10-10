Josh Flowers liked what he saw from Winston-Salem State when he was a freshman starting cornerback for Long Island University-Post in 2016.
The Rams were on Long Island to play in a first-round playoff game. LIU Post won 48-41 in a shootout, but he couldn’t help notice the Rams' coaches and players seemed to be having a lot of fun.
Three years later, Flowers is a redshirt junior starting at cornerback for the Rams.
“I just realized that Winston-Salem State was the best place for me at that time after that game,” Flowers said. “LIU was a good school and everything, but I just love it here.”
Flowers arrived last spring as a transfer, thanks to his mother, Jacqueline, who sent in an application on her son’s behalf to WSSU.
“I had taken some time off from school full time and was back home, and I was taking classes at a community college,” Flowers said. “My mother had secretly applied me for Winston-Salem State.”
Flowers, who is from Willingboro, N.J., arrived at WSSU but still didn’t know if he wanted to play football. He sent game highlights to the coaching staff, and a scholarship offer was extended.
In his one season for LIU-Post, Flowers was all-conference and was in on 62 tackles with six interceptions in a 12-1 season.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach who also coaches the secondary, has loved Flowers’ ability to cover wide receivers and his physical nature.
“The week before we played Virginia Union, one of their wide receivers (Charles Hall) had about eight catches in their previous game,” Massey said. “And then against us, Flowers was on him and he was held to one catch. He shut him down pretty well.”
Flowers said he and Hall, who is from Trenton, N.J., played against each other in high school.
“I know him a little bit,” Flowers said, “and I wanted to do well against him.”
Massey said Flowers, who has been in on 18 tackles and leads the team with four pass breakups, has been a welcome addition to an already talented secondary.
“He’s a quiet corner and is very resilient,” Massey said. “And his exploits probably aren’t noticed as much because we aren’t winning, but I think he’s been one of the best corners in the league this season.”
Flowers, who is 6-3 and 185 pounds, also ran track at LIU-Post and in high school. He says coming to WSSU was a great move, and he loves what it has done for him. He’s a sports management major who has been on the Dean’s List since he arrived at WSSU.
“As a whole, it’s just like a big family,” Flowers said about the atmosphere at WSSU. “There are so many connections you can make on the football team. And with Coach Massey being the defensive backs coach and then the head coach, and he played in the league, so he’s been to the highest level and that’s where I want to go someday.”
The Rams (1-4, 0-2 CIAA) will try to get back on the winning track on Saturday at 1:30 against Johnson C. Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Flowers says the team’s attitude is still good despite losing four of the first five games of the season.
“We have to go harder, and we have to want it more,” Flowers said. “It’s about waking up in the morning for the meetings, working hard in the weight room and staying after practice to get better.”
Flowers is one of the few out-of-state players on the Rams’ roster.
“Right now it’s about football and graduating and then I’ll worry about what I’ll do after school down the road,” Flowers said about this season and next season. “I just want to help us win games, and I feel like we are right there and just need something good to happen to us.”
