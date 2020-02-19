CHARLOTTE – Johnson C. Smith made just enough free throws, had enough poise, and walked off its home floor at Brayboy Gym with a hard-earned 55-52 win over Winston-Salem State in one of the best rivalry games in the state.
The Golden Bulls pulled even with the Rams for first place in the all-important race for Southern Division title in the CIAA.
“The atmosphere didn’t get to us or anything like that because we play in front of crowds like this all the time,” said Jon Hicklin of the Rams “It just came down to we were playing against them and the refs.”
The officials did let the two teams play with few contact plays being called fouls, something both coaches agreed with afterwards. Coach Steve Joyner Sr. of the Golden Bulls said it was a tough game to adjust to, especially in the first half, and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. kept wondering out loud about all the contact near the basket.
“It is what it is,” Hill said. “We just have to do a better job of execution late in games because we will run into this same situation in the (CIAA) tournament. We didn’t adjust like we should have.”
Doing the most damage for the Golden Bulls in the final minute was Nanad Milenkovic, who made five clutch free throws in the final 27 seconds to keep the Rams at bay. His biggest makes came after Hicklin fouled him on a three-point attempt with 26.8 seconds left.
Milkenkovic made all three to push the lead to 52-48, and with 8.5 seconds left he made two more to stretch the lead to 55-52.
Robert Colon of the Rams, who led them with 17 points but was just 7 of 25 from the field, had a chance to tie it but with Justice Goodloe in his grill Colon missed the desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
“I’ll look at the film but I thought he was fouled,” Hill said about Colon’s last shot.
Because the Rams (15-10, 12-4 CIAA) had trouble penetrating the tight 2-3 zone of the Golden Bulls (18-7, 12-4) they settled for too many 3-point attempts, according to Hill. The Rams were 4 of 27 on 3-point attempts.
“Steve had his guys ready,” Hill said. “There were some things we wanted to do against their zone but we shoot too many 3-pointers and that’s way above our max that we like to shoot from out there.”
Besides Colon, Hicklin was the lone Rams’ player in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds as they shot just 32 percent. The Rams hit 21 of 65 from the field and only got to the free-throw line eight times.
The Golden Bulls shot even worse at 29 percent but got to the free-throw line 24 times and knocked down 17 free throws.
“I thought Winston was very poised and got the kind of game they wanted with the score in the 50’s,” Joyner said. “We kept saying if we could just execute and get to the line better we would have a chance to win.”
Despite winning the game, senior guard Cayse Minor had one of his worst games of the season. Minor, a Winston-Salem native and former Mount Tabor star, had just six points and was 1 of 12 from the field. He also missed two technical foul shots when the Rams called a timeout that they didn’t have with 25 seconds to play.
“I played terrible,” Minor said about the Golden Bulls fifth straight victory. “But we stayed together as a team and showed what kind of team that we have. I had an off night and it’s about trusting your teammates.”
The Rams had a dominating performance in rebounding winning that battle 51-36, but Hill said the Golden Bulls got some big offensive rebounds in the final four minutes.
The Rams had their final lead at 45-44 with 3:31 to go when Mason Harrell hit a short jumper with a nice pass from Xavier Fennell. But DeNajah Porter’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left to go gave the Golden Bulls the lead for the last time.
Hicklin said they did the best they could.
“Johnson C. Smith played their best and only beat us by three so we have to come out stronger the next time we play,” Hicklin said. “We’ll bounce back from this.”
Hill and Joyner aren’t sure of the tie-breaker rules if both win their final regular-season games on Saturday.
“From what I understand this may mean we will be a No. 2 seed,” Hill said. “But I’m not real sure what it all means. I know we have a game on Saturday and we’ll need to come out at home and play well against Livingstone.”
In the women’s game WSSU rallied from 12 points down in the first half to win 63-61 as Johnson C. Smith had its seven-game win streak snapped.
Hatley O’Shea led the Rams with 18 points and five rebounds and Melody Pritchard added 11 points as the Rams shot 47 percent and outrebounded the Golden Bulls 44-30.
“We got to loose balls and our intensity level was there,” said Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams. “And we are as healthy as we are going to be so I thought that really helped us tonight as well.”
The Rams improved to 12-15 overall and 7-9 in the CIAA while the Golden Bulls fell to 16-10 and 11-4.
Aubriana Bonner led the way for the Golden Bulls with 25 points but they shot just 30 percent (21 of 69) and had 17 turnovers.
Both of WSSU’s teams will close out the regular-season on Saturday afternoon at the Gaines Center against Livingstone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.