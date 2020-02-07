Wake Forest lost last season’s only meeting against Syracuse 79-54 and committed a season-high 23 turnovers, with Manning saying part of the game plan was to enter the ball into the corner and draw double-teams.

“We also wanted to get it to the short corner because we knew they were going to trap us, and we thought if we could get a good pass out of that, we’d be able to attack,” Manning said after that early-March loss. “That didn’t work out as well as we wanted it to, or we hoped for it to.”

It’ll be interesting to watch how much the Deacons throw the ball into the corner against the Orange this time.

